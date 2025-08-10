Thai users top Asia and rank 2nd globally for TikTok use, says We Are Social

The country also ranked ninth worldwide in terms of advertising reach on the platform.

The latest Digital 2025: July Statshot report revealed that Southeast Asia accounts for nearly one-quarter of TikTok’s global advertising audience, making it the platform’s largest ad-viewer base.

Thailand has the world’s second-highest proportion of monthly active TikTok users, with over eight in ten internet users engaging with the platform each month — well above the global average of just three in ten.

Naiyen Wang, Southeast Asia managing director at We Are Social, said social media and influencer marketing play a pivotal role in the region, where consumers are highly active across multiple platforms for research and brand engagement.

What truly captures their attention is content that is humorous, entertaining, and has the potential to go viral. For marketers, this means shifting strategies away from hard selling towards creating content people genuinely enjoy and want to interact with, Wang said.