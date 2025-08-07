DES seeks help from social media platforms to counter fake news

Prasert added that the DES Ministry would work closely with the Public Relations Department to verify fake news. When dubious news arises, the ministry and the PR Department must be able to identify within three hours whether it is fake or real.

The meeting also assigned the Justice Ministry, the Royal Thai Police, and the Office of the Attorney General to consider potential legal charges against those responsible for spreading fake news.

Additionally, the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has been tasked with investigating whether any business operators are involved in IO operations to spread fake news.

