DES seeks help from social media platforms to counter fake news

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Thursday that the government will seek assistance from social media platforms to counter fake news.
Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the newly established Anti-Fake News Centre (AFNC), Prasert explained that the DES Ministry would seek cooperation from social media platforms to prevent the spread of fake news and to monitor accounts involved in information operations (IO) spreading false information.
Prasert mentioned that he had met with representatives from major social media platforms operating in Thailand, and they agreed to cooperate with the government on the following measures to combat fake news:
Prasert added that the DES Ministry would work closely with the Public Relations Department to verify fake news. When dubious news arises, the ministry and the PR Department must be able to identify within three hours whether it is fake or real.
The meeting also assigned the Justice Ministry, the Royal Thai Police, and the Office of the Attorney General to consider potential legal charges against those responsible for spreading fake news.
Additionally, the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has been tasked with investigating whether any business operators are involved in IO operations to spread fake news.