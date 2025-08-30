Police killing sparks Indonesia unrest in first major test for Prabowo presidency

The civilian, a motorcycle ride-sharing driver, was hit at the site of violent clashes on Thursday near parliament as police sought to disperse demonstrators protesting about issues including lawmakers' pay and education funding.

The protests on Friday afternoon prompted several schools in the capital to allow students to leave early, and banks and businesses to request that employees work from home. The military has been deployed in some areas, visuals broadcast by local media showed.

Drivers, students in colourful jackets and Indonesians from other walks of life descended on the country's parliament and police headquarters in Jakarta to stage protests on Friday, throwing rocks at the gates and chanting "Killer! Killer!"

Wearing their signature green jackets, drivers also staged protests in other cities, including Bandung and Surabaya on Java island and Gorontalo on Sulawesi.

After darkness fell, heavy rain in Jakarta dispersed some students and drivers from the police headquarters, though a few remained keeping alight a fire built from tyres and bamboo while singing patriotic songs.

Police fired tear gas at protesters trying to enter the headquarters.