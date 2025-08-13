Chinese EV makers vie for Indonesia, Thailand sales; Japanese rivals fear market share loss

Crisis among Japanese makers

In Thailand, EV sales topped 10 % of the 573,000 total new vehicle sales in 2024.

BYD secured a 40 % share of the EV market in the country, boosting its sales by offering large discounts.

In the period from January to June 2025, BYD ranked fourth in total new vehicle sales in the country with a 7.8 % share, surpassing Mitsubishi Motors at 4.5 %.

Japanese carmakers entered the Thai market in the 1960s. In 2010, Japanese carmakers had a market share of 92.3 %. However, the figure fell below 80 % in 2023 and dropped further to 70.6 % between January and June 2025.

Since 2022, the Thai government has been providing subsidies of up to 150,000 baht (S$6,000), or about ¥700,000, per EV sold to companies that establish new EV production bases in the country. It is also providing other preferential measures, such as corporate income tax breaks.

Many Chinese carmakers are focusing on EVs, with BYD vying against Tesla from the US for the top spot in global EV sales. The companies have entered the Thai market with minimal initial investment and rapidly expanded sales by offering significant discounts, which exceed the subsidies they receive.

In Indonesia, where Japanese carmakers had a nearly 90 % market share in 2024, EV-boosting policies similar to Thailand’s have also been introduced. There is growing concern among Japanese carmakers that they may also lose market share to their Chinese competitors there in the future, just like in Thailand.

To counter the competition, Japanese carmakers are expanding their line-up of hybrid vehicles in both countries. However, as government support for hybrid vehicles is limited in the two countries, the carmakers have yet to curb their declining sales.

Toyota Motor plans to begin EV production in both countries by the end of 2025. Nevertheless, Japanese carmakers lag behind their competitors in bringing EVs to the market.

The Japan News

Asia News Network