Indonesian ferry blaze forces passengers to jump overboard

The blaze reportedly started at the rear of the ferry around 1.30pm local time, while more than 280 people were on board. Panic ensued, with many passengers seen jumping into the water. One livestream video showed a man holding a child in one arm while filming the chaos with the other.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) launched a full-scale operation to ensure no passengers were left behind or stranded at sea. The rescue mission was supported by the Indonesian Navy, the Water Police (Polairud), the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), and local fishermen.