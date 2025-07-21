Indonesian ferry blaze forces passengers to jump overboard

MONDAY, JULY 21, 2025

At least one person has died after a fire broke out aboard an Indonesian passenger ferry on Sunday afternoon, forcing hundreds to leap into the sea in a desperate bid to escape the flames.

Footage shared on social media platform X shows the ferry, named Barcelona 5, engulfed in flames while sailing off the coast of Manado, North Sulawesi province. The vessel had departed from the Talaud Islands prior to the incident.

Indonesian ferry blaze forces passengers to jump overboard

The blaze reportedly started at the rear of the ferry around 1.30pm local time, while more than 280 people were on board. Panic ensued, with many passengers seen jumping into the water. One livestream video showed a man holding a child in one arm while filming the chaos with the other.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) launched a full-scale operation to ensure no passengers were left behind or stranded at sea. The rescue mission was supported by the Indonesian Navy, the Water Police (Polairud), the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), and local fishermen.

Indonesian ferry blaze forces passengers to jump overboard

With its archipelagic geography, Indonesia relies heavily on ferry transport, operating thousands of vessels for daily travel between islands. However, ferry incidents are not uncommon due to ageing fleets, overcrowding, and lax safety enforcement.

Just days earlier, on July 15, 11 people were reported missing after a boat capsized off the coast of western Sumatra. They were later found alive after swimming for six hours to the nearest island. Earlier this month, another ferry capsized near Bali, claiming at least 18 lives.

Indonesian ferry blaze forces passengers to jump overboard

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy