Indonesian ferry blaze forces passengers to jump overboard

Footage shared on social media platform X shows the ferry, named Barcelona 5, engulfed in flames while sailing off the coast of Manado, North Sulawesi province. The vessel had departed from the Talaud Islands prior to the incident.
The blaze reportedly started at the rear of the ferry around 1.30pm local time, while more than 280 people were on board. Panic ensued, with many passengers seen jumping into the water. One livestream video showed a man holding a child in one arm while filming the chaos with the other.
Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) launched a full-scale operation to ensure no passengers were left behind or stranded at sea. The rescue mission was supported by the Indonesian Navy, the Water Police (Polairud), the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), and local fishermen.
With its archipelagic geography, Indonesia relies heavily on ferry transport, operating thousands of vessels for daily travel between islands. However, ferry incidents are not uncommon due to ageing fleets, overcrowding, and lax safety enforcement.
Just days earlier, on July 15, 11 people were reported missing after a boat capsized off the coast of western Sumatra. They were later found alive after swimming for six hours to the nearest island. Earlier this month, another ferry capsized near Bali, claiming at least 18 lives.