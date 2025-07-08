Thai Government Under Fire Over US Tariff Hike as Opposition Demands Resignations

The Thai government is facing intense scrutiny and calls for ministerial resignations after the United States announced a substantial 36% import tariff on goods from Thailand, set to take effect from 1st August.

Julapong Yukate, a list MP from the People's Party and Vice-Chairman of both the House Committee on Commerce and Intellectual Property and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, confirmed the news today at Parliament.

He condemned the tariff as evidence of "misguided policies and the complete inefficiency" of the current government's approach to international trade and foreign affairs.

"The government has recently changed the Minister of Commerce, thus absolving the former incumbent. However, the Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs have been in their posts from the outset," Julapong stated. "I therefore call on both the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to take responsibility by resigning from their positions. This would demonstrate that when politicians implement erroneous policies that harm the nation, they should resign without needing to be dismissed or removed."

Julapong criticised the Minister of Finance specifically, noting that since President Donald Trump took office in January, the opposition and the Commerce Committee have repeatedly urged the government to urgently negotiate with the US on import tariffs.

Despite at least four meetings by the Commerce Committee, including input from private sector bodies like the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries, and a letter sent to the Prime Minister, no progress was made.

