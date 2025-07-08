Pichai confident of reducing US reciprocal tariff before August 1 deadline

He made this statement following the US's dispatch of a letter regarding its decision to impose a 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai export goods, which was sent on the night of July 7.
Pichai stated that he was somewhat shocked by the US's move, but he believes that the letter issued prior to the deadline for suspending the tariff measures (90 days) on July 9 indicates that the US aims to intensify the negotiations.
"The US expects negotiations to become more robust, which is why it sent letters to various countries as previously announced. However, I am confident that the US will announce a reduction of the tariff on Thailand to below 36%, and we still have 20 days left to negotiate before the August 1 deadline," Pichai said.
He speculated that the proposal Thailand submitted on July 6 might not have been fully concluded, suggesting that the US could combine Thailand's previous offer with the new proposal and consider them together. This could potentially lead to a reduction in the tariff the US plans to impose on Thailand.
On the night of July 7, Pichai assigned Thai officials stationed in the US to monitor the progress of the new proposal. The US indicated that it was rushing to review Thailand's offer, as many other countries are also in the process of trade negotiations, he added.
Pichai continued by saying that the latest revision of the proposal followed negotiations with the United States Trade Representative (USTR). He believes that what the US will consider next is based on the changes they have noted.
He said that the proposal Thailand submitted is quite substantial—Thailand has agreed to reduce import duties on over 90% of US goods, with some items having a tax rate reduced to 0%.
“However, there are around 10% of items we cannot reduce, as we need to protect domestic businesses and ensure that tax measures do not adversely affect goods from countries with which Thailand has free trade agreements (FTAs), which are also important export markets," he explained.
Pichai also noted that Thailand must adjust its economic structure moving forward, stating that countries relying heavily on exports will face problems, and Thailand is no exception.
“At the same time, we must increase reliance on the domestic economy, strengthen agriculture, and most importantly, one of the key economic drivers left in Thailand is tourism, which needs a major overhaul, including increasing confidence in the tourism sector," he said.