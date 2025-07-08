Pichai confident of reducing US reciprocal tariff before August 1 deadline

He made this statement following the US's dispatch of a letter regarding its decision to impose a 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai export goods, which was sent on the night of July 7.

Pichai stated that he was somewhat shocked by the US's move, but he believes that the letter issued prior to the deadline for suspending the tariff measures (90 days) on July 9 indicates that the US aims to intensify the negotiations.

"The US expects negotiations to become more robust, which is why it sent letters to various countries as previously announced. However, I am confident that the US will announce a reduction of the tariff on Thailand to below 36%, and we still have 20 days left to negotiate before the August 1 deadline," Pichai said.