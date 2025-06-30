Finance Minister Pichai Seeks Central Bank Talks on Strong Baht

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, has signalled his readiness to work closely with the new Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor, with a key objective being discussions on the baht's strong value.

Pichai revealed that he plans to propose a single candidate for the top central bank job to the Cabinet. While the selection process is being expedited, he cautioned that the name might not be ready for submission this week, as further qualification screenings will be required.

