Dr Roong Poised for Bank of Thailand Governor Role Amidst Speculation

The highly anticipated selection of the new Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has reached its final stages, with Dr Roong (Poshyananda) Mallikamas, currently Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability, emerging as the clear frontrunner.

The exhaustive process, which included rigorous vision presentations and interviews, concluded on 24th June 2025.

The BOT Governor Selection Committee, led by Sathit Limpongpan, has meticulously whittled down the candidates to a shortlist of two.

These names are now in the hands of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira for his consideration before being put forward for Cabinet approval in early July.

The two formidable candidates vying for the top monetary policy position are Vitai Ratanakorn, Director-General of the Government Savings Bank, and the aforementioned Dr Roong (Poshyananda) Mallikamas.

Sources close to the selection process reveal that all six initial candidates who reached the interview stage offered comprehensive insights into Thailand's economic challenges, particularly household debt and ongoing trade disputes, alongside robust proposals for monetary policy responses.

However, it was Dr Roong and Vitai who truly distinguished themselves with their tangible problem-solving approaches.

Dr Roong, in particular, underscored the imperative for the BOT to actively supervise financial institutions, ensuring that broad monetary policy translates effectively into practical, on-the-ground implementation.



