Somchai Sujjapongse appointed as new chairman of BOT Board

The appointment of the new chairman of the BOT Board took effect on June 2. He succeeds Paramethi Wimonsiri, whose term expired on January 16.

According to the announcement published on the Royal Gazette website, His Majesty the King has officially endorsed Somchai as the BOT Board chairman, in accordance with Section 24 of the BOT Act BE 2485 (1942), as amended by the BOT Act (No 4) BE 2551 (2008).

The appointment was countersigned by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra