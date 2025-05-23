BOT targets mule accounts with new digital fraud management rules

In a broader effort to protect the public from becoming victims of financial crime, the BOT is currently finalising its digital fraud management guidelines. These will enhance the processes of know your customer (KYC) and customer due diligence (CDD).

As part of these new measures, banks will be required to verify customer identity using additional data sources beyond the documents provided. For instance, they must cross-check names against AMLO’s database of known mule accounts and assess the risk that the account might be misused for fraudulent purposes, Daranee said.

Banks will also need to categorise customers based on their risk profile and apply appropriate risk management measures accordingly. This may include daily transaction limits or lowering the financial threshold at which facial recognition is required for new accounts.

The updated guidelines are expected to come into effect in June, she added.