AOC suspends over 92,000 mule accounts in first two months of 2025

The Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) of the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has suspended over 92,000 mule bank accounts in the first two months of this year, DES Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong announced on Wednesday.
Prasert stated that the AOC, which was established to receive public complaints via the 1441 hotline, took action to suspend or close 92,321 mule bank accounts in January and February. These figures do not include accounts closed or frozen under the initiatives of the Anti-Money Laundering Office or through commercial banks’ own measures, he added.
Since its establishment, the AOC has suspended or closed 547,558 mule bank accounts between November 2023 and February 2025.
Prasert also revealed that the AOC has cooperated with the police to arrest 523 owners of mule accounts in December and January—328 suspects in December 2024 and 195 in January 2025.
He warned that anyone allowing call-centre gangs to use their bank accounts for receiving money from victims would face legal action from the AOC, with penalties including a maximum jail term of three years and a maximum fine of 300,000 baht.
Additionally, mule account holders could be sued for compensation by victims, he cautioned.
Prasert urged individuals who had opened bank accounts for call-centre gangs without fully considering the consequences to immediately contact their banks to close these accounts and avoid legal action.