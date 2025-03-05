AOC suspends over 92,000 mule accounts in first two months of 2025

Since its establishment, the AOC has suspended or closed 547,558 mule bank accounts between November 2023 and February 2025.

Prasert also revealed that the AOC has cooperated with the police to arrest 523 owners of mule accounts in December and January—328 suspects in December 2024 and 195 in January 2025.

He warned that anyone allowing call-centre gangs to use their bank accounts for receiving money from victims would face legal action from the AOC, with penalties including a maximum jail term of three years and a maximum fine of 300,000 baht.

Additionally, mule account holders could be sued for compensation by victims, he cautioned.

Prasert urged individuals who had opened bank accounts for call-centre gangs without fully considering the consequences to immediately contact their banks to close these accounts and avoid legal action.

