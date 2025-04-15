Over 135,000 mule accounts suspended, 869 suspects arrested this year

The Anti-Online Crime Operation Centre (AOC 1441) has ordered the suspension of 135,279 mule bank accounts and the arrest of 869 account holders during the first three months of this year, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Deputy Government Spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan stated that the AOC, under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, took action to suspend these accounts, which are suspected of being used by online scammers. The crackdown, conducted between 1 January and 31 March, resulted in the arrest of 869 individuals linked to the fraudulent accounts.
She added that the total number of suspended accounts does not include those shut down by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) or commercial banks.
Monthly Breakdown of Arrests:
Since the launch of the AOC in November 2023, a total of 582,548 mule accounts have been closed. In that same period, the AOC has ordered the arrest of 5,399 suspected mule account holders, Sasikarn said.
She warned the public that allowing others to use their bank accounts for fraudulent activities is a criminal offence, punishable by up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of 300,000 baht.