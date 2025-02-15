1.5 million mule accounts seized in crackdown on cybercrimes

A total of 1,572,317 “mule accounts” have been seized and will be investigated under the government’s ongoing effort to tackle online scamming and other cybercrimes, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry announced on Saturday.

Mule accounts are bank accounts opened by individuals that are being used by others either to collect or transfer illegally gained funds to evade inspection by authorities.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said that from November 2023 to January 31, 2025, a total of 1,572,317 bank accounts suspected of being linked to criminal activities have been seized. Of them, 1,255,000 accounts have been frozen by the banks, while 317,317 accounts have been frozen by the government's Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre.

He added that these accounts will be investigated by the Anti-Money Laundering Office and related agencies in a bid to track down money trails of criminal gangs.

Prasert said a total of 2,590 arrests were made in January for offences related to cybercrimes, a 3.81% increase from the same period last year.

Of these arrests, 1,083 cases were related to online gambling, increasing 1.78% year on year.