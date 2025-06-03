Trump tariffs leave deep scars on Thai economy: BOT chief

“We expect to feel the real impact of tariffs in Q3 and Q4,” said Sethaput. “Much will depend on the outcome of trade negotiations.” He added that Thailand’s long-term potential growth rate is now estimated at just under 2%, reflecting structural constraints.

With exports accounting for more than 60% of Thailand’s GDP, prolonged trade disruption could pull growth below potential. To counter these headwinds, the BOT has already cut its policy interest rate twice this year, bringing the benchmark rate down to 1.75%.

“We believe monetary policy is already quite accommodative,” said the Bank of Thailand Governor, emphasising that the central bank considers more than just inflation targets when making policy decisions.

“We've taken into account signs of slowing growth that we expect to materialise in the near future,” he added.

“I can’t tell you when the next rate cut might be, but accommodative policy remains necessary for Thailand at this moment.”

Baht Stability Still a Priority

A former World Bank economist, Sethaput has served as BOT governor since 2020. His five-year term is set to end on September 30, and under current rules, he is ineligible for a second term due to reaching Thailand’s mandatory retirement age of 60 this year.

Despite rising global uncertainty, Sethaput reiterated that the Bank of Thailand will continue to maintain stability in the Thai baht, supporting both monetary policy and overall economic growth.

“Thailand remains more bank-based than market-based, which means the financial impacts of trade tariffs are less severe than in countries like the US,” he noted.

While a weaker baht tends to benefit Thai exporters, Sethaput stressed that the central bank does not target any specific exchange rate.

“We are fully aware of the risks involved in trying to manage exchange rates too aggressively,” he said, pointing to the painful lessons from the 1997–98 Asian financial crisis, when excessive currency intervention played a key role in Thailand’s economic collapse.

Not Another 1997: Services Sector Offers a Buffer

Although Thailand is once again facing global headwinds, Sethaput believes the current economic challenges are not as severe as past crises.

“We still have the services sector, which should hold up even in the face of rising tariffs,” he said, suggesting that domestic tourism and other non-trade-dependent industries could provide a much-needed cushion.

“This storm is not as bad as the ones we've weathered before,” Sethaput remarked, referencing the 7.6% GDP contraction in 1997 and the 6.1% drop during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

In comparison, the central bank’s current GDP forecast — between 1.3% and 2.0% growth in 2025 — looks modest but stable.

“We’ll weather this storm,” Sethaput said confidently. “We’ve seen worse—and we’ve made it through.”

Amid growing uncertainty over US trade tariffs, Sethaput emphasised that structural reform, not just interest rate cuts, is essential for Thailand to remain resilient in times of global disruption.

When asked how long the trade tensions might last, Sethaput candidly replied, “I don’t think anyone truly knows.”

Debt Restructuring Is Key

As tariffs continue to pressure the Thai economy, Sethaput said Thailand must improve its debt structure to reduce its reliance on monetary easing.

“Interest rates are a blunt instrument,” he explained. “Their benefits diminish over time.”

He warned that repeatedly lowering interest rates may encourage excessive borrowing, potentially worsening the country’s household debt burden and threatening long-term economic stability.

Thailand currently faces high levels of household debt, forcing commercial banks to tighten credit standards—particularly in consumer sectors like durable goods and automobiles. In 2024, for instance, car sales dropped by 26%, a clear reflection of weaker purchasing power.

At its peak in 2021, Thailand’s household debt reached a record 95.5% of GDP during the height of the Covid-19 crisis. Thanks to debt reduction efforts, the ratio has since declined to 88.4% by the end of 2024.

“At least it’s heading in the right direction, but 88% is still too high,” Sethaput remarked.

Turning a Crisis into Opportunity

Despite the risks, Sethaput sees a silver lining: the trade disruptions caused by US tariffs may offer ASEAN a strategic moment to deepen regional integration.

“One positive I hope comes from all of this is greater regional cooperation—especially among ASEAN nations and key economic partners,” he said, adding that Japan remains one of Thailand’s most important allies.

“Our economy has historically grown well thanks to Japanese investment,” Sethaput noted. “We are deeply grateful.”