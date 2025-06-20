Selection board to interview 6 Bank of Thailand Governor candidates on June 24, one disqualified

The Selection Committee for the Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) announced on Friday that it had reviewed the qualifications of the candidates following the closing of applications on June 4, 2025.

The committee concluded that 6 out of 7 candidates met the eligibility criteria and would be invited for interviews on June 24, 2025, said Pornchai Thiraveja, Director of the Fiscal Policy Office and Secretary of the Selection Committee.

Pornchai explained that one candidate did not meet the eligibility requirement because he was or had been an executive of an organisation with assets less than 15 billion baht. However, the disqualification was not related to bankruptcy issues.