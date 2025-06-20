Selection board to interview 6 Bank of Thailand Governor candidates on June 24, one disqualified

The Selection Committee for the Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) announced on Friday that it had reviewed the qualifications of the candidates following the closing of applications on June 4, 2025.
The committee concluded that 6 out of 7 candidates met the eligibility criteria and would be invited for interviews on June 24, 2025, said Pornchai Thiraveja, Director of the Fiscal Policy Office and Secretary of the Selection Committee.
Pornchai explained that one candidate did not meet the eligibility requirement because he was or had been an executive of an organisation with assets less than 15 billion baht. However, the disqualification was not related to bankruptcy issues.
The 6 shortlisted candidates who will proceed to the interview stage are:
Wikran Supamongkol, the 7th candidate, was disqualified as he did not meet the requirement of having been an executive at an organisation with assets of at least 15 billion baht and having held at least one level below the highest executive position in the organisation.
However, despite the Royal Gazette announcement on February 4, 2020 regarding the bankruptcy ruling of Wikran, which was issued by the Central Bankruptcy Court on June 10, 2019, this disqualification is not based on fraudulent bankruptcy, and the candidate does not lose eligibility due to this.