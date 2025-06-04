Six candidates compete for Bank of Thailand Governorship, final decision expected in July



2. Wittaya Rattanakorn

Another strong candidate, Wittaya Rattanakorn has garnered political support, particularly from the current Deputy Prime Minister in the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration, as well as from former Prime Ministers from the Pheu Thai Party. Wittaya has served as Director of the Government Savings Bank (GSB) since July 1, 2020, and spearheaded the Social Bank initiative, positioning GSB as a significant non-bank financial player, providing low-interest loans and helping SMEs access credit more easily. He has also been a key figure in the government's policy to tackle household debt, leading efforts such as the “Khun Suu Rao Chuay” debt relief program.



3. Rung Posayanon Mallikamas

Rung is a prominent internal candidate for the position of BOT Governor. She has received strong support from banking circles, with many believing that Rung would be an ideal candidate who understands the banking industry.

Currently, Rung serves as Deputy Governor of Financial Stability at the BOT and holds positions on several key committees, including the BOT Board of Directors, Financial Institution Policy Committee (FIPC), and the Payment Systems Committee (PSC). With over 20 years of experience in the financial sector, Rung has also served as a Board Member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Her leadership roles in the BOT have included positions such as Deputy Governor of Administration, Deputy Governor for Financial Institution Policy, and Deputy Governor for Financial Stability and Strategic Planning. Rung also played a significant role in shaping Thailand’s financial landscape, driving projects such as Your Data, the establishment of Virtual Banks, and the enhancement of credit guarantee mechanisms.



4. Somprawin Manprasert

Somprawin is an economist supported by government advisors and networks linked to Banyong Pongpanich. His extensive experience spans economics and finance, with significant involvement in the banking sector. He is currently a Board Member of the National Economic and Social Development Board and has previously served as Chief Economist and Chief Strategy Officer at Siam Commercial Bank, as well as Chief Economist at Bank of Ayudhya. Somprawin has a deep understanding of Thailand’s economic context and has been a key figure in driving policy solutions in both the public and private sectors. He is known for his ability to analyze complex economic data and provide strategic policy recommendations.



5. Kobsak Pootrakool

Kobsak is an economist recognized for his expertise in international economics and Thailand's financial sector. He currently serves as Executive Vice-President of Bangkok Bank (BBL) and has a background at the Bank of Thailand. He has also held leadership roles in the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO) and Thai Listed Companies Association. In his previous role as Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, he contributed to economic policy, financial governance, and capital market development in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.



6. Anusorn Tamajai

Anusorn is making a second attempt to apply for the BOT governorship, having first applied in 2020. A well-known economist, Anusorn has continuously proposed ideas for improving Thailand’s competitiveness and advancing the country’s development. He is a key member of the Pridi Banomyong Institute and the Pridi Banomyong Foundation, both of which advocate for social policies that can elevate the country’s overall development. Anusorn’s previous roles include Director of the Economic and Business Research Center at Rangsit University, Dean of the Faculty of Economics, and Board Member of the Bank of Thailand. He has also contributed to public policy discussions, including his work on Thailand’s public debt management.



Selection Process and Final Decision

The BOT selection committee is scheduled to meet with candidates to hear their visions on June 24, with a final list of candidates to be submitted to the Minister of Finance on July 2, for Cabinet approval. The new BOT Governor will then be formally announced and presented to the King, following the official selection process.