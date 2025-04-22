Cabinet approves Somchai Sajjapongse as new BOT board chairman

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced following the Cabinet meeting on April 22 that the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Somchai Sajjapongse, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, as the new Chairman of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) Board.

He replaces Porametee Vimolsiri, whose acting term ended on January 16, 2025. The appointment will take effect immediately upon royal endorsement.