Cabinet approves Somchai Sajjapongse as new BOT board chairman

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced following the Cabinet meeting on April 22 that the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Somchai Sajjapongse, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, as the new Chairman of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) Board.
He replaces Porametee Vimolsiri, whose acting term ended on January 16, 2025. The appointment will take effect immediately upon royal endorsement.
Somchai brings extensive experience and expertise in finance and economics. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Chulalongkorn University and earned his master’s and doctoral degrees from Ohio State University in the United States.
From 2015 to 2018, he served as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, playing a key role in shaping fiscal policy and overseeing the national economy. Prior to that, he was Director-General of the Customs Department from 2014 to 2015.
Somchai has also completed several high-level executive programs, including the Rule of Law for Democracy Program (Class 3) at the Constitutional Court Office, the Capital Market Academy Leadership Program (Class 2/2006), and the National Defence College’s Public-Private Sector Joint Program (Class 20).
In addition to his public sector roles, Somchai has served as a board member and executive at various private companies, including Chairman of Thai Insurance Public Co., Ltd., and executive positions at Ssofin Co., Ltd. and Pro Checker Co., Ltd., among others.
His career reflects a strong record of leadership across both the government and private sectors.