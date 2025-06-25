GSB president Vitai tipped to become new Bank of Thailand governor

Vitai Ratanakorn, president and CEO of Government Savings Bank (GSB), is emerging as the likely choice to become the next governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), according to economic and financial analysts. His leadership in tackling household debt and his emphasis on aligning monetary and fiscal policies have drawn strong support.
The Finance Ministry confirmed on Tuesday night that two candidates were shortlisted by the selection committee and forwarded to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira for final consideration. The other nominee is Dr Roong Mallikamas, the current BOT deputy governor.
The chosen candidate will succeed current BOT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, whose term ends in September. Pichai is expected to finalise the selection and present it to the Cabinet for endorsement by next month.
Finance Minister Pichai earlier stated that he is looking for a central bank chief capable of coordinating monetary and fiscal policies to resolve Thailand’s economic challenges. Observers believe Vitai aligns closely with this vision.
In contrast, Dr Roong, an internal BOT candidate, may face hesitation from the Finance Ministry due to concerns over the institution’s prior resistance to policy easing. Under Sethaput’s leadership, the BOT maintained high interest rates despite government calls for cuts, only relenting after months of pressure from the Pheu Thai-led coalition.
Vitai’s tenure at GSB has been marked by strong policy initiatives addressing household debt and promoting financial access for underprivileged communities. Under his leadership, GSB introduced new financial tools, supported small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and created loan programmes targeting grassroots borrowers—especially in efforts to combat loan sharks.
These achievements reportedly impressed Pichai, who also serves as deputy prime minister overseeing economic affairs. Analysts believe Vitai’s track record demonstrates his capability to support government economic goals.
In his presentation to the selection committee, Vitai emphasised that fiscal and monetary policies must work in tandem to effectively tackle Thailand’s household debt crisis. He noted that while fiscal policy delivers faster results, monetary policy changes—such as rate cuts—often require 6 to 12 months to show impact.
Vitai argued that cutting interest rates, increasing liquidity, and reducing taxes would only work if applied collectively. His proposed three-pronged approach includes:
A two-time appointee as GSB’s CEO, Vitai is credited with transforming the bank into a “bank for society” by broadening financial access.
Vitai, 54, is the son of two senior civil servants: Sirilak Ratanakorn, a former Stock Exchange of Thailand president, and Sophon Ratanakorn, former permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry.
He holds three master’s degrees: