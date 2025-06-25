GSB president Vitai tipped to become new Bank of Thailand governor

Vitai seen as front-runner for top central bank post

Vitai Ratanakorn, president and CEO of Government Savings Bank (GSB), is emerging as the likely choice to become the next governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), according to economic and financial analysts. His leadership in tackling household debt and his emphasis on aligning monetary and fiscal policies have drawn strong support.

The Finance Ministry confirmed on Tuesday night that two candidates were shortlisted by the selection committee and forwarded to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira for final consideration. The other nominee is Dr Roong Mallikamas, the current BOT deputy governor.

The chosen candidate will succeed current BOT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, whose term ends in September. Pichai is expected to finalise the selection and present it to the Cabinet for endorsement by next month.