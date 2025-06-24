Committee to shortlist BOT governor candidates for finance minister by Tuesday night

The selection committee is expected to shortlist candidates for the position of Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor and submit the names to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira by Tuesday night. Pichai has said he is simply looking for a candidate who can work effectively with the Finance Ministry.

Pornchai Thiraveja, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office and head of the selection panel, said the committee would narrow the field down to two or three candidates out of six, for the minister’s final consideration.

He added that the panel would interview all six candidates on Tuesday evening, giving each 30 minutes to present their vision for managing the central bank. The interview process is scheduled to conclude by 7pm.