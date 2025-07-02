Pichai meets US Chamber to address investment hurdles, reaffirm long-term alliance

He explained that the Thai delegation met with the USCC, led by Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President for Asia, along with senior representatives from leading US firms currently investing and operating in Thailand.
"This meeting was an important opportunity to exchange information, perspectives, and recommendations—particularly concerning trade and investment under US tax policies," said Pichai.
"We also discussed ways to address the obstacles businesses are facing, with the goal of making Thailand a more attractive destination for investment."
Pichai stated that he had emphasised Thailand’s unwavering commitment to trade negotiations with the United States, with the aim of achieving mutually beneficial outcomes for all parties involved.
He also expressed his appreciation to the USCC for its ongoing support—both as a forum for constructive dialogue and as an advocate highlighting Thailand’s significance within the global economic value chain to the US government.
Pichai also assured private sector partners that the Thai government remains steadfast in pursuing policies that promote trade and investment, while maintaining a transparent, business-friendly, and predictable environment.
“Our shared goal is a win-win economic partnership. I believe that through mutual understanding and trust, Thailand and the United States can continue to advance a sustainable economic relationship,” he concluded.