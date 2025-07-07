Thailand submits revised tariff proposal to US, open to further negotiations

Pichai emphasised that this phase was still limited to discussions on tariffs and product lists. He noted that only a few countries had reached agreements with the US thus far. “According to reports, the deadline may be extended to August 1, at which point we’ll know when remaining countries can conclude negotiations.”

“There are still many areas under review on the US side,” Pichai said, noting that Thailand had also made proposals unrelated to tariff rates. This deal can continue to be improved over time, he added.

When asked whether Thailand would adopt Vietnam’s approach of setting a 0% import duty, Pichai laughed and replied, “Our principle is to have an open discussion—what they want and what we want. We are reviewing the full list of goods we’ve imported from them.”

“Once any agreement is reached, we must also ensure protection for domestic producers,” he added.