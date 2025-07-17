Massive fire damages Tomorrowland\'s main stage ahead of festival in Belgium

A massive fire has caused significant damage to the main stage of Belgium’s renowned Tomorrowland music festival, just days before its scheduled opening.

The blaze erupted on Wednesday, with the festival set to begin on Friday. Festival organisers confirmed the extensive damage, stating on the event's website, “Our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged due to a serious incident and fire.”

Photos circulating on social media and local news outlets depicted flames and thick black smoke engulfing the stage, with occasional bursts of fireworks lighting up the scene.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unclear.