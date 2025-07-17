Massive fire damages Tomorrowland\'s main stage ahead of festival in Belgium

A massive fire has caused significant damage to the main stage of Belgium’s renowned Tomorrowland music festival, just days before its scheduled opening.
The blaze erupted on Wednesday, with the festival set to begin on Friday. Festival organisers confirmed the extensive damage, stating on the event's website, “Our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged due to a serious incident and fire.”
Photos circulating on social media and local news outlets depicted flames and thick black smoke engulfing the stage, with occasional bursts of fireworks lighting up the scene.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unclear.
Each year, Tomorrowland is famous for its elaborate stage designs, a hallmark feature of the event. The main stage for this year was built around the theme of melting ice, showcasing a grand, mountain-like structure with a detailed multi-level castle.
The 2025 festival’s theme, 'Orbyz', transports attendees to a magical, ice-made universe, revealing a hidden community beneath a massive ice cap. The narrative follows the community’s rise to the surface as glaciers melt, powered by mysterious red-colored crystals.
Tomorrowland, a prominent electronic dance music festival, has drawn global crowds for over 20 years. Held in Boom, Belgium, the festival is a key event on Europe’s music calendar, regularly selling out within minutes. This year, an estimated 400,000 attendees are expected across two weekends.
Despite the fire, the festival is proceeding as planned. Organisers are committed to resolving the situation and ensuring the event runs smoothly. They assured fans that the campsite would open as scheduled and promised further updates shortly.