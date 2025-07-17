Tomorrowland: A must-visit destination for every electronic music fan

Tomorrowland, the world-renowned electronic music festival, has earned its reputation as a sacred pilgrimage for EDM lovers worldwide.
Held annually in Boom, Belgium, this festival is not just a musical event—it's a fantasy world where dreams come alive.
For any EDM fan, attending Tomorrowland at least once in their lifetime is considered a rite of passage.
This year’s festival faced a nightmare scenario when a fire broke out at the main stage on July 16, just days before the event was set to begin.
This wasn’t the first time the festival has encountered such a disaster; in 2017, a similar fire occurred near Barcelona, Spain, at the Santa Coloma de Gramenet site.
For EDM fans, the images of the flames engulfing the stage mirrored the heartbreak of seeing their beloved music world in ruins.
What Makes Tomorrowland Stand Out?
Tomorrowland is far more than just a music festival—it's a legendary experience. This iconic event, which first took place in 2005, has grown into one of the world’s most important electronic music festivals. Inspired by the historic Mysteryland festival in the Netherlands, Tomorrowland has redefined the EDM festival scene with its fantastical themes and unmatched production.
Here’s what sets Tomorrowland apart from other music festivals:
1. Iconic Stage Designs: Every year, the main stage is reimagined with a fairytale-like theme, transporting attendees, known as the "People of Tomorrow," into a different world. The creativity and detail put into these stage designs create an immersive experience that no other festival can replicate.
2. World-Class Production: Tomorrowland’s production values are second to none. From stunning light shows to intricate sound systems, every element is carefully crafted to ensure the most spectacular music experience possible. The use of special effects and cutting-edge technology enhances the event’s overall sensory impact.
3. A Global Artist Line-Up: The world’s top DJs and music producers perform at Tomorrowland, with an unparalleled lineup each year. This stellar roster is a testament to the festival’s global stature, making it a must-attend for anyone serious about electronic music.
4. A Cultural Gathering of Fans: Tomorrowland isn’t just a festival—it’s a global cultural celebration. Thousands of attendees from over 200 countries gather in Belgium each year, waving flags from their home nations as a symbol of unity and shared passion for music. It’s a gathering of people who come together to celebrate the universal language of EDM.
From Local Festival to Cultural Powerhouse: The Growth Journey of Tomorrowland
The rise of Tomorrowland is as extraordinary as the grandeur of its stages. Founded by brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, the festival was inspired by similar events in the Netherlands, and the duo decided to create their own festival in Belgium.
Today, Tomorrowland has a massive social media presence, including over 10.1 million followers on Instagram, 2.2 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 11.3 million subscribers on YouTube. The festival has also expanded internationally, with editions held in the United States, France, and Brazil.
This success wasn’t by chance but rather the result of a solid business strategy—particularly in building its brand through social media and forming partnerships with global brands. For instance, the "Global Journey" package, in collaboration with Brussels Airlines, facilitates everything from flights to accommodation and event tickets.
Tomorrowland and Thailand
In 2023, then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin discussed plans to bring the world-renowned festival to Thailand for the next ten years. Then, in June 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra warmly welcomed Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO of Tomorrowland, and Filip Teelinck, a senior executive from the festival. The meeting focused on exploring potential collaborations to host Tomorrowland in Thailand in the future, with plans for a 2026 edition in Chonburi on the horizon.