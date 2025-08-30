Japanese, Indian companies to promote economic security

The agreement is included in a joint statement adopted at a meeting of the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum in Tokyo on Friday.
The statement emphasised the importance of dialogue and exchanges in the private sector in light of the global situation marked by increasing confrontation and division.
Business leaders will also cooperate to secure a stable supply of semiconductors and other critical materials, protect important infrastructure and promote research and development of advanced technologies.
Also on Friday, the two countries held a meeting of the Japan-India Economic Forum involving the public and private sectors.
"Cooperation between the two countries is expanding to the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, Africa and even Europe," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a speech at the forum meeting.
Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Japanese investment in India has reached 13 billion dollars in the past two years, declaring that the two countries will shape the "Asian Century" for stability, growth and prosperity.
"It's increasingly important for Japan and India, which share fundamental values, to strengthen coordination and cooperation for the international community based on their strong ties," said Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.
