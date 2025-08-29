Nippon Steel to send more engineers to US Steel

"We'll provide guidance on operational know-how," Mori said. Nippon Steel will increase the number of its engineers at US Steel to about 50 from about 40 at present.

The move is aimed at providing US Steel with the Japanese company's expertise in producing high-quality steel at low cost.

In June, Nippon Steel acquired US Steel for some 14.1 billion dollars, a deal expected to boost the Japanese company's profits by 250 billion yen by fiscal 2028.