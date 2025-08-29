Japanese Investors Remain Confident in Thailand Despite Political Shifts, JETRO Says

The current political situation in Thailand has not significantly impacted the decisions of Japanese investors, according to the head of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Bangkok.
Ichiro Abe, president of JETRO Bangkok, said Thailand's consistent and strong commitment to foreign direct investment (FDI) policies, compared to other nations, has built a high level of confidence among Japanese firms.
He noted that even during past political changes, successive Thai governments continued to prioritise these policies.
"I don't think political stability or instability affects investors' decisions at this time because Thailand has shown great dedication to foreign direct investment," Abe said. "Whatever decision is made this Friday, which may delay or change some government processes, investors will adapt in the long run."
Abe added that with the Thai economy expected to slow in the second half of this year and into next, investors would like the government to implement new stimulus measures.
He highlighted the need for short-term domestic consumption boosts, especially for durable goods.
For the long term, investors want a clear roadmap for the country's economic development. Abe stressed the importance of improving production efficiency to counter a declining population and rising wages, as well as upgrading both physical and human infrastructure.
He emphasised that reskilling the workforce with the necessary knowledge for the digital and green economies is vital to making Thailand a robust ecosystem for foreign investors.