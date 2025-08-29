Japanese Investors Remain Confident in Thailand Despite Political Shifts, JETRO Says

The current political situation in Thailand has not significantly impacted the decisions of Japanese investors, according to the head of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Bangkok.

Ichiro Abe, president of JETRO Bangkok, said Thailand's consistent and strong commitment to foreign direct investment (FDI) policies, compared to other nations, has built a high level of confidence among Japanese firms.

He noted that even during past political changes, successive Thai governments continued to prioritise these policies.