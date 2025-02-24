Japanese Firms Eye Thailand as Production Hub Amidst China Concerns

Japanese companies are considering relocating some production from China to Thailand, seeking supply chain resilience and reduced exposure to US trade tensions.

This comes after a successful investment mission to Japan by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi reported strong interest from Japanese businesses during the February 19th-21st visit. He emphasised the focus on diversifying production away from China to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities and potential US trade restrictions.

The Thailand-Japan Investment Forum 2025 attracted companies from diverse sectors, including automotive, electronics, machinery, petrochemicals, plastics, processed food, financial services, digital businesses, trade, and logistics.

The BOI highlighted Thailand's readiness for investment, emphasising its commitment to sustainable development through: