Pichai to lead investment roadshow to Japan on Wednesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will lead an investment roadshow in Japan this week to attract further investment in advanced industries, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI), stated that Pichai, in his capacity as BOI Chairman, will lead a delegation of representatives from Thai government agencies and private firms on an official visit to Japan from Wednesday to Friday.

First Official Visit to Japan as Finance Minister

This will mark Pichai’s first official visit to Japan since assuming office. The finance minister will lead the delegation to participate in the Thailand-Japan Investment Forum 2025 at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo. This forum, jointly organised by the BOI and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, aims to highlight Thailand’s potential as a hub for future industries.