Pichai to lead investment roadshow to Japan on Wednesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will lead an investment roadshow in Japan this week to attract further investment in advanced industries, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI), stated that Pichai, in his capacity as BOI Chairman, will lead a delegation of representatives from Thai government agencies and private firms on an official visit to Japan from Wednesday to Friday.
This will mark Pichai’s first official visit to Japan since assuming office. The finance minister will lead the delegation to participate in the Thailand-Japan Investment Forum 2025 at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo. This forum, jointly organised by the BOI and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, aims to highlight Thailand’s potential as a hub for future industries.
Narit revealed that more than 300 leading Japanese investors and firms have registered to attend the forum. Pichai and Narit will present Thailand’s economic policies and investment opportunities in key industries, as well as the incentives and support offered by the BOI and Thai government agencies.
Representatives from successful Japanese firms already operating in Thailand will also share their experiences during the seminar.
The forum will feature booths from the Thai Trade Centre, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and leading industrial estate operators, including Amata, WHA, Rojana, and Asia Industrial Estates. These organisations will provide Japanese investors with crucial information about business opportunities in Thailand.
Additional participation will come from Bangkok Bank, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), and the Japan-Thailand Economic Cooperation Society.
Narit explained that the roadshow aims to reassure Japanese firms with existing manufacturing bases in Thailand, ensuring they remain confident in the Thai government's continued support for their businesses. This is particularly relevant for firms considering relocation to third countries.
At the same time, the delegation will seek to attract new Japanese investors in sectors such as semiconductors, advanced electronics, electric vehicles, smart farming, high-value food industries, and renewable energy. The roadshow also aims to engage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.
During the visit, Pichai is scheduled to meet with Muto Yoji, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), to discuss collaboration on enhancing industrial competitiveness and energy transformation. These discussions will take place under the Energy and Industry Dialogue framework, with participation from representatives of the Leading-Edge Semiconductor Technology Centre and other Japanese agencies.
According to Narit, Japanese investors have applied for BOI privileges for 1,176 projects with a total investment value exceeding 300 billion baht from 2020 to 2024. This highlights Japan’s continued commitment to Thailand’s economic growth and industrial development.
This roadshow is expected to further strengthen economic ties between Thailand and Japan, paving the way for increased investment in high-growth industries.