Ratchamanu Task Force holds 5th combat drone training for border defence

On August 17, 2025, the Ratchamanu Task Force under the Naresuan Force conducted its fifth training programme for operators of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) equipped for tactical bomb-dropping missions.

The course, known as the Combat Drone Operator Training Programme, aims to enhance the capabilities of soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division and the Naresuan Force in adapting to rapidly evolving threats along Thailand’s borders.

The training underscores the military’s efforts to modernise its border security operations and safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty and national interests.