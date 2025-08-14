Cambodia deploys 61 drone defence nets, Thai Army maintains stronghold on sovereign territory

The Second Army Region Operations Centre on Thursday issued a statement updating the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border. The situation remains tense, but there have been no clashes.

The centre said Cambodian forces have revealed the installation of 61 drone defence nets in their territory, adding that several drones were also detected in Sisaket Province. The Thai military continues to maintain its defensive positions in 11 locations along its sovereign territory and is on high alert, ready to respond if the border is violated. The Thai army is closely monitoring the situation while adhering to the agreements made in the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team continues to inspect areas for unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects. The public is urged to report any suspicious items immediately to local authorities for further investigation.

Volunteers from the Royal Volunteer Corps presented flower bouquets and royal gifts from the King to the wounded soldiers at Fort Weerawatyothin Hospital in Surin, to boost morale and show the King’s care for those who have sacrificed for the nation.

In addition, the royal volunteers donated blood to assist injured soldiers from the 25th Military District and the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, totalling 16 soldiers.