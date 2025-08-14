Cambodia deploys 61 drone defence nets, Thai Army maintains stronghold on sovereign territory

The Second Army Region Operations Centre on Thursday issued a statement updating the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border. The situation remains tense, but there have been no clashes.
The centre said Cambodian forces have revealed the installation of 61 drone defence nets in their territory, adding that several drones were also detected in Sisaket Province. The Thai military continues to maintain its defensive positions in 11 locations along its sovereign territory and is on high alert, ready to respond if the border is violated. The Thai army is closely monitoring the situation while adhering to the agreements made in the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team continues to inspect areas for unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects. The public is urged to report any suspicious items immediately to local authorities for further investigation.
Volunteers from the Royal Volunteer Corps presented flower bouquets and royal gifts from the King to the wounded soldiers at Fort Weerawatyothin Hospital in Surin, to boost morale and show the King’s care for those who have sacrificed for the nation.
In addition, the royal volunteers donated blood to assist injured soldiers from the 25th Military District and the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, totalling 16 soldiers.
The Second Army Region would like to express its deep gratitude to the government, state agencies, the private sector, and the public for their continued support in donating razor wire. This support is crucial in strengthening the nation’s security and border protection.
The Second Army Region has now received enough razor wire to meet operational needs, ensuring effective resource management and avoiding unnecessary excess. Therefore, the request for further razor wire donations is now closed.
Lastly, the Second Army Region calls on the public to avoid spreading inaccurate or misleading information. It urges people to use discretion when receiving news and to rely only on official channels, such as the official Facebook pages of the Royal Thai Army and Second Army Region, which are directly responsible for the situation on the ground and can provide accurate and timely updates.