CAAT extends drone ban in sensitive border zones until Sep 30

For drone operations in permitted areas, users must strictly comply with the following:

Register both the drone operator and the aircraft with CAAT.

Submit a flight request at least three days in advance via the UAS Portal, specifying the area, date, time, and purpose of the flight.

Notify the Anti-Drone Centre by email at [email protected]

Permitted flight times: 06:00 – 18:00 only. Special permission from CAAT is required for flights outside these hours. Drone flights are strictly prohibited between 00:01 – 04:00 in all cases.

Exemptions apply for drones used by government agencies, including the military, police, customs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the National Intelligence Agency, which may operate within their official authority.

The public is urged to report any suspicious or illegal drone activity that may threaten national security. Information to collect includes the date, time, location, type of drone, and photos or video (if available). Reports can be sent to CAAT by phone at 02-568-8851 or email [email protected], or to the local police station.