ACT warns Health Ministry’s 603m-baht TMS purchase plan may repeat futsal scandal

ACT said the Phrappokklao purchase raised questions about whether the reference price had been set far above market levels—possibly by more than half—and warned that, if wrongdoing were involved, the “change” or kickback potential could be as high as 2.55 million baht per machine, or about 341 million baht across 134 machines.

ACT also said it found discrepancies in the technical specifications, which was cited as a reason for Khon Kaen Hospital cancelling its procurement. The hospital’s system entry said the province found errors in the key technical details of the medical equipment, and that proceeding could cause damage to the state agency or affect the public interest.

The organisation also pointed to cases suggesting alternative procurement methods may be more cost-effective. It said hospitals outside the Public Health Ministry’s network have obtained similar equipment through leasing. For example, the Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University reportedly leased one TMS unit for five years (fiscal 2025–2029) via a specific procurement method, with a total rental cost of 3.64 million baht.

It also cited a case where Sirindhorn Hospital purchased a magnetic stimulation device for peripheral nerves for 750,000 baht, while Public Health Ministry hospitals reportedly bought similar equipment for as much as 1.5 million baht during fiscal 2024–2025.

“A key question is why different hospitals are procuring the same type of machine at very different prices,” a source was quoted as saying. The source added that several specialist doctors viewed leasing as advantageous because medical technology changes quickly, and said the procurement should be closely watched because it may be pushed through rapidly ahead of an election.

Mana Nimitmongkol, chairman of ACT, said many people were concerned the procurement could lead to investigations or prosecutions of large numbers of hospital directors, similar to the futsal case.

The dual-coil TMS system is used in treating a range of conditions, including depression, stroke rehabilitation and paralysis recovery, migraine, OCD, Parkinson’s disease and chronic pain, among others. ACT noted that there are several importers of such medical devices in Thailand, including Thai companies and Chinese joint ventures.

ACT added that identifying a single “nationwide winner” is not straightforward because Thai state procurement is carried out separately by each hospital or institution through the Comptroller General’s Department e-bidding system. As a result, no single company wins procurement for the entire country; winners are announced on a project-by-project basis for each hospital.

ACT also published a list of 27 Public Health Ministry hospitals that had announced plans to procure dual-coil TMS machines for fiscal 2026 (latest data as of December 19, 2025):