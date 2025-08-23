Thailand submits evidence of Cambodian landmine use to Ottawa Convention committee in Geneva

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that on August 22 a meeting of the Committee on Cooperative Compliance under the framework of the Ottawa Convention is being held in Geneva, Switzerland. Thailand’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Usana Berananda, will participate in the session.

Thailand is set to submit additional documents as evidence of Cambodia’s violations of the Convention, in an effort to press States Parties to take appropriate action under its mechanisms.

Due to the time difference between Thailand and Geneva, the meeting was expected to have just begun or not yet commenced at the time of the announcement. The Ministry said further updates would be provided once available.