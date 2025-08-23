Thailand submits evidence of Cambodian landmine use to Ottawa Convention committee in Geneva

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that on August 22 a meeting of the Committee on Cooperative Compliance under the framework of the Ottawa Convention is being held in Geneva, Switzerland. Thailand’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Usana Berananda, will participate in the session.
Thailand is set to submit additional documents as evidence of Cambodia’s violations of the Convention, in an effort to press States Parties to take appropriate action under its mechanisms.
Due to the time difference between Thailand and Geneva, the meeting was expected to have just begun or not yet commenced at the time of the announcement. The Ministry said further updates would be provided once available.
Responding to questions about whether evidence gathered during the recent diplomatic mission to Si Sa Ket—where envoys witnessed proof of Cambodian landmine deployment—would be raised at the meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura explained that while diplomats expressed views during the visit, only issues directly relevant to landmines and the Ottawa Convention would be presented.
He emphasised, however, that statements made by several diplomats to the media, particularly acknowledging Thailand as the aggrieved party, were clearly beneficial to Thailand. “These remarks reinforce the credibility of our position and show that what Thailand has presented is true,” he said.
Nikorndej added that such recognition strengthens international support for Thailand, while also placing pressure on Cambodia to comply with its obligations under international law.