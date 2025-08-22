Thai-Cambodian border talks stall over fence removal and landmine clearance

Despite both nations signing a 13-point ceasefire agreement during the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia on August 7, according to Krungthep Turakij, provocations, fake news, and various forms of intimidation continue to affect the region.

A long-standing issue has surfaced with Cambodia exerting pressure on Thailand to dismantle barbed wire fences in the Ban Nong Chan area of Sa Kaeo province.

This area was once a refugee camp for Cambodians fleeing the Khmer Rouge era. Following the cessation of hostilities, some Cambodians chose not to return to their homeland, citing safety concerns.

At the time, Thailand was limited by human rights obligations, and refugees who did not voluntarily return could not be forcibly removed, similar to the current situation with Myanmar refugees.

Over the years, descendants of the Cambodian refugees have expanded their settlements, building nearly 200 new homes, claiming the area as Cambodian sovereign land. The Cambodian government, however, continues to reject Thailand's border demarcation claims.