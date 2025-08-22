Thai-Cambodian border talks stall over fence removal and landmine clearance

Despite both nations signing a 13-point ceasefire agreement during the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia on August 7, according to Krungthep Turakij, provocations, fake news, and various forms of intimidation continue to affect the region.
A long-standing issue has surfaced with Cambodia exerting pressure on Thailand to dismantle barbed wire fences in the Ban Nong Chan area of Sa Kaeo province.
This area was once a refugee camp for Cambodians fleeing the Khmer Rouge era. Following the cessation of hostilities, some Cambodians chose not to return to their homeland, citing safety concerns.
At the time, Thailand was limited by human rights obligations, and refugees who did not voluntarily return could not be forcibly removed, similar to the current situation with Myanmar refugees.
Over the years, descendants of the Cambodian refugees have expanded their settlements, building nearly 200 new homes, claiming the area as Cambodian sovereign land. The Cambodian government, however, continues to reject Thailand's border demarcation claims.
In the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, tensions persist as Thai and Cambodian soldiers clash. Cambodian forces have obstructed Thai operations to deploy an Interim Observer Team (IOT), and previously, Cambodian soldiers cut through barbed wire placed by Thai forces.
This area is also a point of contention in violation of MoU 43 (2000), with Cambodian families settling in the region, establishing homes and markets. These families were displaced during skirmishes but were not allowed to return following a five-day battle, in which Thai forces regained control.
Over the past two weeks, following the ceasefire agreement, Thailand has faced a systematic information warfare campaign from Cambodia, including false claims about landmines, allegations of Thai soldiers staging incidents, and reports of airstrikes on Cambodian civilian areas.
False narratives about damage to the Preah Vihear Temple and the alleged use of chemical weapons have created further confusion, with images of Cambodian soldiers wearing gas masks adding to the misunderstandings.
Thai forces and civilians in the four border provinces are also facing intimidation through drone flights, with some of these drones believed to be operated by foreign entities or groups in Thailand who are impacted by the closure of the border.
This claim was echoed by Cambodian former opposition leader Sam Rainsy in a August 13 post, stating that the Cambodian scammer industry generates US$19 billion annually, which could fund the purchase of nearly 292 F-16 fighter jets.
Amidst these provocations and threats, Thailand and Cambodia have continued bilateral discussions under the Thailand-Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC) mechanism, aiming to implement the ceasefire agreement.
The most recent meeting took place on August 16 at the Barn Talaepu Resort in Khlong Yai district, Trat province, led by Vice Admiral Apichat Sapprasert, the Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Defence Command. Cambodian representatives included the Commander of the Third Military Region.
However, the meeting yielded no significant progress, with Cambodia rejecting Thailand's proposal for mine clearance and anti-scammer operations, while Thailand refused to remove the barbed wire fences.
A follow-up meeting for the First Army Area, covering the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo, is scheduled for August 22, with Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the First Army Region, presiding.
The key proposals remain similar to those discussed by the Navy, with a focus on mine clearance, anti-scammer operations, and border demarcation.
The Second Army Area will hold its meeting on August 27, led by Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Area, with proposals aligned with the previous discussions but also addressing issues related to troop movements and reinforcement.
The outcomes of these three regional meetings will be brought to the GBC at the Ministry of Defence, with Thai Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha expected to lead the discussions in September.
The key issues of mine clearance and anti-scammer measures remain central to the discussions, with Cambodia yet to respond positively to Thailand's proposals.
As the situation continues to unfold, China has offered to mediate the discussions between Thailand and Cambodia on landmine clearance. Should Cambodia face significant pressure, it may agree to the proposals with conditions, including the removal of the fences.
Meanwhile, Cambodia has continued to delay addressing the issue of anti-scammer operations, with the decision likely resting with Senate President Hun Sen and his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet.
A subsequent meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) is scheduled for September. This will address long-standing and emerging issues, particularly in areas such as Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, and the encroachment by Cambodian communities in Sa Kaeo and Ubon Ratchathani.
The resolution of the Thailand-Cambodia border issue remains a cyclical challenge, with three bilateral mechanisms in place, but no clear timeline for resolution. Each proposed solution has faced significant opposition, and it is uncertain how long it will take before a lasting resolution is reached.