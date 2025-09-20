Water trucks deployed in Sa Kaeo to prepare for Cambodian protests

The Protection and Crowd Control Division (PCCD) deployed water cannon vehicles at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, on Saturday to prepare for potential Cambodian protests.

The move followed an order to support the dispersal of Cambodian demonstrators who have been causing disturbances and preparing to attack officials.

Initially, Sa Kaeo crowd control police deployed one water cannon vehicle to standby at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, with more vehicles expected to arrive in the area later in the evening.