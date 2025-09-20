Water trucks deployed in Sa Kaeo to prepare for Cambodian protests

The Protection and Crowd Control Division (PCCD) deployed water cannon vehicles at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, on Saturday to prepare for potential Cambodian protests.
The move followed an order to support the dispersal of Cambodian demonstrators who have been causing disturbances and preparing to attack officials.
Initially, Sa Kaeo crowd control police deployed one water cannon vehicle to standby at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, with more vehicles expected to arrive in the area later in the evening.
These water cannon trucks, previously used to disperse Ratsadon pro-democracy protesters in October 2020, are equipped with a 12,000-litre capacity and are capable of shooting water up to 65 metres.
The trucks also feature adjustable nozzles for precise control and can incorporate colourants into the water to make protesters easier to identify.
In addition to the water cannon, the crowd control vehicles are fitted with Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRADs) for high-frequency sound that helps manage crowds, as well as tear gas dispensers and fire-retardant foam systems.
The trucks are fitted with bulletproof wheels and a metal cage on the front to clear obstacles. They are also equipped with surveillance cameras around the vehicle to record events for future legal use.
The coloured water used in the operations is designed to be difficult to wash off, making it a useful tactic for distinguishing protestors who attempt to rejoin the crowd after dispersal.
Similar tactics were used in late 2013 during clashes with the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) protesters who breached barriers and barbed wire in an attempt to force their way into the Government House.