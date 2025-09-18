Thailand prepares 10 water cannon trucks to control protest at Ban Nong Ya Kaew

On Wednesday afternoon, a group of Cambodian protesters attempted to tear down barbed wire fences and confront Thai border forces stationed at the Ban Nong Ya Kaew area, causing several injuries to Thai officers.

The Thai police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, resulting in four injuries among the officers.

Pol Maj Gen Chaikrit Pho-ah, Commander of the Protection and Crowd Control Division (PCCD), confirmed that the RTP had instructed the division to prepare for crowd control operations. This includes the mobilisation of 10 water cannon trucks that have been routinely maintained for such operations.