1,400 crowd-control police from five provinces deployed to Sa Kaeo border

Over 1,400 crowd-control police from five eastern provinces have been deployed to the Sa Kaeo border in Kok Sung district to deal with Cambodian protesters at two encroaching villages.
Pol Col Jaturapat Singhatthit, deputy Sa Kaeo police chief in charge of the crowd-control operation, said forces had been mobilised from the provincial police headquarters of Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong and Chon Buri.
The police units are on standby to respond to Cambodian protesters at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew communities.
On Monday morning, only 30 to 40 Cambodian protesters appeared at the barbed-wire fences, coming and going sporadically. Around two to three Cambodian troops were observed monitoring the situation, while about 100 Cambodian police were also deployed to the area.
Following border clashes in late July, Thai troops secured territories that had been encroached on by Cambodia. Fences were erected to maintain Thai control and prevent Cambodians from returning to Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, where they had settled for decades after Cambodia’s civil war.
In recent days, Cambodian protesters have provoked Thai police and soldiers by dismantling fences and throwing objects at Thai officials.
On Sunday afternoon, Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, visited the border to inspect the crowd-control forces and assess their readiness. He urged officers to perform their duties in accordance with the law while ensuring their own safety.
Jaturapat said the 1,400 officers remained in good spirits following Yingyos’ visit. He added that Yingyos also conveyed the concern of national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet to the forces stationed along the border.