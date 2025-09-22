1,400 crowd-control police from five provinces deployed to Sa Kaeo border

Police mobilised to Kok Sung district

Over 1,400 crowd-control police from five eastern provinces have been deployed to the Sa Kaeo border in Kok Sung district to deal with Cambodian protesters at two encroaching villages.

Pol Col Jaturapat Singhatthit, deputy Sa Kaeo police chief in charge of the crowd-control operation, said forces had been mobilised from the provincial police headquarters of Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong and Chon Buri.

The police units are on standby to respond to Cambodian protesters at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew communities.