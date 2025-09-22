Thai military ‘100% ready’ to handle Sa Kaeo border tensions, says source

The most tense flashpoint along the Thai–Cambodian border is now in Sa Kaeo province, where Cambodian civilians have encroached across the frontier and established more than a hundred homes and communities on Thai sovereign land in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district.

At both sites, particularly in Ban Nong Chan, Cambodian protesters have gathered to hurl abuse at Thai troops and officials, who are escalating measures step by step to evacuate the settlers from Thai territory—an area formally recognised as Thailand’s by Cambodian documents.

The situation remains highly volatile as Cambodian soldiers are reportedly positioned in the rear, acting as a reserve force and potentially seeking to create incidents that could put the Thai side at a disadvantage.