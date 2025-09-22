Thai military ‘100% ready’ to handle Sa Kaeo border tensions, says source

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

Thai military fully prepared to clear Nong Chan–Nong Ya Kaeo, focusing on casinos and protest leaders to prevent border conflict

The most tense flashpoint along the Thai–Cambodian border is now in Sa Kaeo province, where Cambodian civilians have encroached across the frontier and established more than a hundred homes and communities on Thai sovereign land in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district.

At both sites, particularly in Ban Nong Chan, Cambodian protesters have gathered to hurl abuse at Thai troops and officials, who are escalating measures step by step to evacuate the settlers from Thai territory—an area formally recognised as Thailand’s by Cambodian documents.

The situation remains highly volatile as Cambodian soldiers are reportedly positioned in the rear, acting as a reserve force and potentially seeking to create incidents that could put the Thai side at a disadvantage.

First Army Area confident in operations to resolve Nong Chan issues

A senior officer from the First Army Area, which oversees the Sa Kaeo border, insisted that the military is not concerned and is fully prepared to carry out its operational plan. 

The readiness, he said, rests on three factors: unity across the armed forces, police, civil authorities and political leadership, bolstered by strong local support; the indisputable sovereignty of the land in question, confirmed by Cambodian records; and a clear, coordinated strategy with Thai forces enjoying overwhelming superiority.

He added that the disputed zone lies near key Cambodian economic assets—including casinos, luxury hotels, commercial hubs and tourist attractions—so Cambodian business interests are closely watching developments and have no desire for the situation to escalate further, as it could damage their profits.

Plan to end Nong Chan standoff targets casinos and protest ringleaders

Security agencies and the intelligence coordination centre have submitted assessments to the government and senior command outlining key points:

  • The military is 100% ready to manage the situation, with measures set out in escalating steps.
  • If Cambodian troops deploy force, the Thai side is fully prepared to respond.
  • Cambodia’s plan is believed to be to portray Thailand as using violence against civilians, aiming to rally international condemnation. Thailand’s counter-strategy is to issue prior warnings, apply gradual measures proportionate to events, and record every step to avoid mistakes while ensuring the operation follows its intended course.
  • The riskiest period is expected during Thailand’s political transition and military command handover, when Cambodia may seek to provoke unrest. However, Thai authorities—from the military to civil administration and government—have already coordinated, aware that past Thai setbacks stemmed from unclear political policies.
  • Cambodia is unlikely to commit to full-scale military engagement, given the heavy losses it sustained in previous clashes. Thai objectives remain to prevent Cambodia from posing a renewed threat. Any new skirmish would likely cause serious damage, particularly to casinos, luxury hotels and tourist areas, directly affecting Cambodian business groups with links to powerful figures. These economic assets remain a key vulnerability.
  • Evidence shows Cambodian demonstrations are not spontaneous but staged, with leaders and embedded soldiers identified by Thai authorities. Plans are in place to arrest ringleaders during any unrest or dispersal operation. With strategic and tactical preparations complete, and local communities supportive, Thai commanders are confident the issue will be resolved swiftly.

