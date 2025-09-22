Thai military ‘100% ready’ to handle Sa Kaeo border tensions, says source

The most tense flashpoint along the Thai–Cambodian border is now in Sa Kaeo province, where Cambodian civilians have encroached across the frontier and established more than a hundred homes and communities on Thai sovereign land in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district.
At both sites, particularly in Ban Nong Chan, Cambodian protesters have gathered to hurl abuse at Thai troops and officials, who are escalating measures step by step to evacuate the settlers from Thai territory—an area formally recognised as Thailand’s by Cambodian documents.
The situation remains highly volatile as Cambodian soldiers are reportedly positioned in the rear, acting as a reserve force and potentially seeking to create incidents that could put the Thai side at a disadvantage.
A senior officer from the First Army Area, which oversees the Sa Kaeo border, insisted that the military is not concerned and is fully prepared to carry out its operational plan.
The readiness, he said, rests on three factors: unity across the armed forces, police, civil authorities and political leadership, bolstered by strong local support; the indisputable sovereignty of the land in question, confirmed by Cambodian records; and a clear, coordinated strategy with Thai forces enjoying overwhelming superiority.
He added that the disputed zone lies near key Cambodian economic assets—including casinos, luxury hotels, commercial hubs and tourist attractions—so Cambodian business interests are closely watching developments and have no desire for the situation to escalate further, as it could damage their profits.
Security agencies and the intelligence coordination centre have submitted assessments to the government and senior command outlining key points: