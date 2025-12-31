Four elections next door could reshape Thailand’s border crises

If Thailand’s border situation is increasingly tied to domestic politics, major elections in neighbouring countries—Myanmar, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand itself—will have unavoidable direct and indirect effects, Krungthep Turakij reported.

In Myanmar, the 2021 coup led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has been followed by civil conflict, fighting with ethnic armed groups along border areas, international isolation, and repeated shocks from natural disasters, including earthquakes—leaving the country struggling to stabilise.

Myanmar is now heading into its first election in four years, with Min Aung Hlaing insisting the vote will be “free and fair”. The process is set to run in three phases: December 28, 2025; January 11, 2026; and January 25, 2026.

Yet clashes continue in multiple areas, including around the Moei River opposite Thailand’s Tak province. The Naresuan Force under the Third Army Area has ordered closures of border checkpoints along the frontier and stepped up monitoring and pressure measures after stray rounds reportedly landed on the Thai side, damaging homes and affecting local residents.

The situation has also been compounded by blasts targeting buildings in the KK Park–Shwe Kokko area, widely linked to transnational crime and online scam operations. The stated aim is to dismantle criminal hubs and reduce Myanmar’s isolation ahead of the election.

Foreign nationals of various countries have fled the KK Park–Shwe Kokko area, crossing into Thailand. This has created a burden Thailand must manage—setting up screening points and coordinating with embassies and governments so each country can repatriate its citizens.