Man-made sites, higher spend, grey-capital crackdown: Thai parties pitch tourism plans

3. Develop Smart Tourism by creating a national “Super App” tourism platform as a central digital service hub for end-to-end visitor support, alongside stricter oversight of online platforms under competition law.

4. Promote niche markets such as medical and wellness tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions), and LGBTQ travel to increase spending per visitor.

5. Reform budgets and laws, including introducing a “foreign tourist fee” under the National Tourism Policy Act to fund a tourism promotion fund.

The party estimates annual revenue of THB9 billion, to be used for “back-of-house” improvements and tourist insurance to reduce the fiscal burden of accident assistance.

He said the party would also implement budget-tracking to show how the fund is spent, and aims to complete the measure within 9–12 months.

Sittiphol also cited a domestic tourism stimulus scheme, “Secondary cities have no low season”, proposing support of THB1,000 per person per trip to encourage Thais to visit secondary provinces, rotating target destinations every four months.

Pheu Thai: push high-value services and medical-wellness hub

Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, a former assistant minister at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and a Pheu Thai candidate in Chiang Mai, said Pheu Thai is focused on promoting high-value services, including hotels and tourism, and believes Thailand must increase both spending per tourist and overall arrivals by upgrading infrastructure, hosting world-class events and improving workforce skills.

He said that if Pheu Thai forms a government, it plans to pursue major projects studied over the past two years, including during the administration of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

These include a plan to host Formula One in Thailand and revisiting legislation on operating integrated entertainment complexes, which he said would create new attractions with concert and event venues and retail areas.

He added that the party would support local events and attract major events to make Thailand appealing year-round.

He also said Thailand would be promoted as a medical and wellness tourism hub by integrating new technologies and developing personnel to support the growing sector and attract high-spending visitors.

He cited infrastructure plans including new airports in Chiang Mai and Phuket, alongside upgrades to transport links connecting major cities and secondary destinations.

Democrats: call for state–private cooperation to lift tourism

Earlier, Abhisit Vejjajiva, Democrat Party leader and former prime minister, said tourism is a key engine for Thailand’s economy, as shown during the Covid-19 period when tourism troubles affected the wider economy.

He said while tourism was expected to rebound quickly after the pandemic, current tourist numbers and revenue have not returned to pre-crisis 2019 levels, when foreign arrivals were close to 40 million.

He said the Democrat Party believes the state and private sector must work together on urgent measures to upgrade Thai tourism, including: