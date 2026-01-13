Cool mornings persist nationwide, light rain in lower South

Outlook for the next 24 hours

Thailand will see slightly higher temperatures with morning fog, but it will remain cool to cold across the upper country.

The upper South will be cool in the morning as the rather strong high-pressure system/cool air mass covering the upper country and upper South is weakening.

People are advised to take care of their health in the cold weather, drive carefully in foggy areas, and beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the lower South, there will be isolated light rain, as the moderate northeast monsoon continues to cover the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres in the Gulf and offshore Andaman waters.

Mariners should navigate with caution.