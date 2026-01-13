null

Cool mornings persist nationwide, light rain in lower South

TUESDAY, JANUARY 13, 2026

Temperatures will edge up slightly, but mornings remain cool with fog in many areas, while lower South may see isolated light showers.

  • Cool to cold morning weather will persist across most of Thailand, including the North, Northeast, and upper South, though temperatures are forecast to rise slightly by 1–2°C.
  • Isolated light rain is expected in the lower South due to a moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand.
  • Light morning fog is also forecast for many areas, including Bangkok, prompting advisories for people to take health precautions and drive carefully.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Tuesday (January 13) says the North and Northeast will remain cold, although temperatures are expected to rise slightly by 1–2°C, with a lowest temperature of 12°C in some areas.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces will be cool with light morning fog.

Cool mornings persist nationwide, light rain in lower South

Outlook for the next 24 hours

Thailand will see slightly higher temperatures with morning fog, but it will remain cool to cold across the upper country.

The upper South will be cool in the morning as the rather strong high-pressure system/cool air mass covering the upper country and upper South is weakening.

People are advised to take care of their health in the cold weather, drive carefully in foggy areas, and beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the lower South, there will be isolated light rain, as the moderate northeast monsoon continues to cover the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres in the Gulf and offshore Andaman waters.

Mariners should navigate with caution.

Cool mornings persist nationwide, light rain in lower South

Regional forecast from 6am Tuesday (January 13) to 6am Wednesday (January 14)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool with light morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C
  • Low: 19–21°C
  • High: 30–32°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–20 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C
  • Low: 13–16°C
  • High: 28–32°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold, low 4–10°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C
  • Low: 12–16°C
  • High: 28–31°C
  • High ground: cold to very cold, low 4–10°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with light morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C
  • Low: 15–18°C
  • High: 30–32°C
  • Northeast winds: 10–20 km/h

East region

  • Cool with light morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C
  • Low: 17–22°C
  • High: 31–33°C
  • Northeast winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea: waves about 1 metre, 1–2 metres offshore

South region (East Coast)

  • Upper part: cool with light morning fog; temperatures rising by 1–2°C
  • Lower part: isolated light rain
  • Low: 19–22°C
  • High: 30–33°C
  • Northeast winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea: waves 1–2 metres

South region (West Coast)

  • Cool in the morning
  • Low: 22–24°C
  • High: 32–34°C
  • Northeast winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea: waves about 1 metre, 1–2 metres offshore
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy