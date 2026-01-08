Meteorological Dept predicts mercury to fall by 1-3°C nationwide

The Meteorological Department predicted on Thursday evening that temperatures nationwide, including in Bangkok, would drop by 1-3°C over the next 24 hours.

The forecast was issued at 6pm.

The department said a strong high-pressure system from China was spreading over upper Thailand, bringing cooler to colder weather, stronger winds and drier air. People were advised to take care of their health in the cooler conditions and to beware of fire hazards.

A rather strong northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, with thundershowers expected in the lower South. Waves in the Gulf are forecast at 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea, waves are expected at 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres offshore and in thundershowers.