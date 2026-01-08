Meteorological Dept predicts mercury to fall by 1-3°C nationwide

The Meteorological Department predicted on Thursday evening that temperatures nationwide, including in Bangkok, would drop by 1-3°C over the next 24 hours.
The forecast was issued at 6pm.
The department said a strong high-pressure system from China was spreading over upper Thailand, bringing cooler to colder weather, stronger winds and drier air. People were advised to take care of their health in the cooler conditions and to beware of fire hazards.
A rather strong northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, with thundershowers expected in the lower South. Waves in the Gulf are forecast at 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea, waves are expected at 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres offshore and in thundershowers.
Northern
Morning cool to cold, with temperatures falling by 1-2°C. Minimum 10-15°C, maximum 26-31°C. Cold to very cold on mountaintops with isolated frost; minimum 2-10°C. Northeasterly winds 10-25km/h.
Northeastern
Cold with strong winds, with temperatures falling by 1-2°C. Minimum 8-14°C, maximum 25-28°C. Cold to very cold on mountaintops; minimum 5-10°C. Northeasterly winds 15-35km/h.
Central
Cool to cold with strong winds, with temperatures falling by 1-3°C. Minimum 13-17°C, maximum 27-29°C. Northeasterly winds 10-30km/h.
Eastern
Cool to cold with strong winds, with temperatures falling by 1-3°C. Minimum 14-21°C, maximum 28-31°C. Northeasterly winds 20-35km/h. Waves 1-2 metres, about 2 metres offshore.
Southern (East Coast)
Upper part: Morning cool, with temperatures falling by 1-3°C.
Lower part: Isolated thundershowers, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat. Minimum 16-23°C, maximum 28-31°C. Northeasterly winds 20-40km/h. Waves 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.
Southern (West Coast)
Isolated thundershowers, mainly in Trang and Satun. Minimum 22-25°C, maximum 30-32°C. Northeasterly winds 20-35km/h. Waves 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres offshore and in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan Region
Cool to cold with strong winds, with temperatures falling by 1-3°C. Minimum 15-18°C, maximum 28-30°C. Northeasterly winds 10-30km/h.