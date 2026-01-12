null

Thailand stays chilly as cold surge grips North, Northeast

MONDAY, JANUARY 12, 2026

Fairly strong high-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, keeping conditions dry and prompting health and fire-safety warnings, while the lower South may see isolated light rain, and the lower Gulf faces waves of around 2 metres.

  • A cold surge is gripping Thailand, with the North and Northeast experiencing very cold weather and temperatures as low as 8°C.
  • The cold spell is caused by a fairly strong high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand.
  • Bangkok and surrounding areas are also cool, with minimum temperatures forecast between 16–19°C.
  • Authorities have advised the public to take care of their health due to the cold and to be aware of fire hazards caused by dry conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Monday (January 12) says the North and Northeast will remain very cold, with temperatures falling as low as 8°C.

Bangkok and its vicinity will be cool, with light morning mist.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Thailand will continue to experience cool to cold conditions.

The North and Northeast will be cold, while the Central region, the East, and the upper South will be cool to cold, as a fairly strong high-pressure system or cold air mass covers upper Thailand and the upper South.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the lower South, there will be isolated light rain, as a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Winds and waves over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

The lower Gulf will see waves of around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will have waves of 1–2 metres.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Monday (January 12) to 6am Tuesday (January 13)

Bangkok and surrounding areas

  • Cool, with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–31°C
  • Northeast winds at 10–20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cold, with morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 11–14°C
  • Maximum temperature: 27–32°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas; minimum temperature 2–10°C
  • Northeast winds at 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cold, with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 8–14°C
  • Maximum temperature: 26–30°C
  • Highlands: cold to very cold; minimum temperature 4–10°C
  • Northeast winds at 10–25 km/h

Central region

  • Cool to cold, with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 12–15°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–30°C
  • Northeast winds at 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool to cold, with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 13–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–32°C
  • Northeast winds at 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; 1–2 metres offshore

Southern region (east coast)

  • Upper South: cool to cold, with light morning mist.
  • Lower South: isolated light rain.
  • Minimum temperature: 15–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–32°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: northeast winds at 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: northeast winds at 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres

Southern region (west coast)

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Northeast winds at 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; 1–2 metres offshore
