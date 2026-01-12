Thailand stays chilly as cold surge grips North, Northeast

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Thailand will continue to experience cool to cold conditions.

The North and Northeast will be cold, while the Central region, the East, and the upper South will be cool to cold, as a fairly strong high-pressure system or cold air mass covers upper Thailand and the upper South.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the lower South, there will be isolated light rain, as a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Winds and waves over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

The lower Gulf will see waves of around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea will have waves of 1–2 metres.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution.