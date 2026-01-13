Photo showcase puts Sino-Thai student ties in focus

The exhibition displays 43 photographic works by 50 Thai students who participated in the Outstanding Development Opportunity Scholarship (ODOS) Summer Camp at Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Wuhan, Hubei province, last year.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, the six-week camp held in October and November was jointly launched by HUST and Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency to provide research opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.

Designed by HUST's School of Software Engineering, the curriculum covered cutting-edge technological topics such as AI, robotics, and communication technologies.

It also incorporated Chinese cultural experiences such as calligraphy and tea, and organised visits to multiple research institutions and companies.

The exhibition is organised by HUST in partnership with Depa and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo. It is supported by the Hubei Youth Chamber of Commerce in Thailand and Bangkok's high-end shopping mall Iconsiam, where the exhibition is being held.

The images on display vividly reflect the deep friendship between China and Thailand that is as close as one family, said Ni Yang, counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Thailand.