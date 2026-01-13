Photo showcase puts Sino-Thai student ties in focus

The exhibition displays 43 photographic works by 50 Thai students who participated in the Outstanding Development Opportunity Scholarship (ODOS) Summer Camp at Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Wuhan, Hubei province, last year.
Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, the six-week camp held in October and November was jointly launched by HUST and Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency to provide research opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.
Designed by HUST's School of Software Engineering, the curriculum covered cutting-edge technological topics such as AI, robotics, and communication technologies.
It also incorporated Chinese cultural experiences such as calligraphy and tea, and organised visits to multiple research institutions and companies.
The exhibition is organised by HUST in partnership with Depa and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo. It is supported by the Hubei Youth Chamber of Commerce in Thailand and Bangkok's high-end shopping mall Iconsiam, where the exhibition is being held.
The images on display vividly reflect the deep friendship between China and Thailand that is as close as one family, said Ni Yang, counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Thailand.
Ni said he hopes the youth of both countries can work together to create an even brighter future for China-Thailand cooperation.
Hatsadin Kampiranond, director of Depa Asset Management Office, said the exhibition is not only an extension of the ODOS program but also a testament to the value of learning beyond the classroom.
Each work embodies the voice of the students, documenting their transformation from program participants to cultural ambassadors, said Hatsadin.
The opening ceremony also saw participation of representatives from Thailand's Ministry of Education and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, as well as delegates from Thai universities and secondary schools, and the Chinese Students and Scholars Association in Thailand.
The exhibition's opening day was also Thailand's Children's Day. Natrada Promnak, a student representative who received an award from the exhibition, attended with her family.
"The photos make me feel as if I have gone back to the classrooms in China," said Natrada, who added that the summer camp, combining technology and humanity experience, has built a bridge of friendship for the students through imagery.
"I hope to have the opportunity to study in China in the future and capture my own story," said Natrada.
The exhibition at Iconsiam's Napalai Terrace is open to the public free of charge until Jan 18
Yang Han
China Daily
Asia News Network