US and China agree to lower tariff levels and 90-day pause

Speaking after talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two sides had agreed on a 90-day pause on measures and that tariffs would come down by over 100 percentage points to a 10% baseline rate.

"Both countries represented their national interest very well," Bessent said on Monday. "We both have an interest in balanced trade, the US will continue moving towards that."

The dollar rose against major currencies, and markets lifted following the news, which helped allay concerns about a downturn triggered last month by US President Donald Trump's escalation of tariff measures aimed at narrowing the US trade deficit.

Bessent was speaking alongside US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer after the weekend talks in Switzerland in which both sides had hailed progress on narrowing differences.

"The consensus from both delegations this weekend is neither side wants a decoupling," Bessent said. "And what had occurred with these very high tariffs ... was the equivalent of an embargo, and neither side wants that. We do want trade."

The Geneva meetings were the first face-to-face interactions between senior US and Chinese economic officials since Trump returned to power and launched a global tariff blitz, imposing particularly hefty duties on China.