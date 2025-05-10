US and China to Hold Trade Talks in Geneva Amid Tariff Tension

Senior officials from the United States and China are scheduled to meet in Switzerland this weekend for discussions aimed at de-escalating the growing trade war between the two economic powerhouses.

The talks come after US President Donald Trump implemented widespread tariffs on goods from China, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to hold discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Geneva on Saturday, 10th May, and Sunday, 11th May.

This will be the first high-level engagement since Mr Trump significantly increased tariffs on Chinese goods last month.

Tariffs imposed on China since the start of the year have reached a cumulative 145 per cent, with some items facing duties as high as 245 per cent. China has responded with tariffs of up to 125 per cent on US goods, effectively creating a situation akin to a "trade ban" between the world's two largest economies.

US President Trump suggested on Friday that he might be prepared to reduce the hefty tariffs imposed on China, stating on social media that an 80 per cent tariff on Chinese goods seemed "appropriate."

