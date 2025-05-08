US, Britain to announce trade deal on Thursday, New York Times says

Trump posted on Truth Social that he would hold an Oval Office news conference at 10am EDT (1400 GMT) on Thursday about a "major trade deal with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country," using all capitalised letters.

He did not offer more details but said it would be the "first of many."

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the Times report.

Sterling jumped against the dollar after the news. A deal would be the second for Britain in a week after it clinched a free trade pact with India.

A UK official said on Tuesday that Britain and the US had made good progress on a trade deal that would likely include lower tariff quotas on steel and autos.

Britain is also in "active discussions" with top US officials over the 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the US announced by Trump, creative industries minister Chris Bryant told parliament on Wednesday.