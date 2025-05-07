M&A deal signing hits 20 year-low after Trump's 'Liberation Day'

"We are seeing a chain reaction in all of the diligence that we are doing," said Kristin Pothier, a global deal advisory and strategy leader at KPMG consultancy firm.

Chinese stocks got a boost Wednesday on glimmers of hope that a trade war with the US might just be set to ease.

The tit-for-tat trade war caused market volatility to spike to historic levels in April, "driven by on-again, off-again statements from the White House around tariff policy," said, opens new tab Morgan Stanley analyst Lisa Shalett.

On April 2, Trump imposed and then paused for 90 days a minimum 10% tariff on all US imports, and higher percentages to dozens of key partners from Europe to Japan, including levies on China that added up to 145%.

Trump’s threats to fire US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which called into question the Fed’s political independence, further exacerbated stress in the markets, Shalett said.

There was one bright spot for M&A last month: tech deals in which value lies more in intellectual property like algorithms and software than in physical goods subject to tariffs, like autos.

The technology industry has been responsible for almost 40% of the nearly $600 billion in deals signed this year in the US The country accounts for almost half of global deal activity by value.

Uncertainty has been affecting industries differently.

Telecom, media, services, oil and gas and utilities are sectors less affected by the tariffs, while some areas of industrials, healthcare and technology are facing larger changes in their business model due to the tariff announcements, said Kevin Cox, global head of M&A at Citi.

"Anyone that is a manufacturer, either taking inputs from abroad or sending finished product abroad, is going to be affected," Cox said.

His team is telling clients to take their time to understand the additional risks of a target's business model and its expected returns.

The bank advised Boeing on its April 22 sale of flight software subsidiary Jeppesen to Thoma Bravo for $10.6 billion, in what was considered a tech deal.

"Volatility impacts transactions,” Cox said. “Buyers must price in this additional risk, or step back and wait for the situation to be known."

