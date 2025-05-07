JSCCIB: 36% Trump tariff could shrink Thai exports by 2%, GDP to 0.7%

Kriangkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), in his capacity as Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB)—comprising the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thai Bankers' Association—announced the outcomes of the committee’s May 2025 meeting.

The JSCCIB has revised down its projection for Thailand's GDP growth in 2025 to 2.0–2.2%, from the previously forecasted range of 2.4–2.9%. The downgrade is primarily attributed to the escalating trade war and tariff hikes imposed by the United States, which have begun to significantly impact Thai exports.

The intensifying trade conflict is also affecting the global economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its 2025 global GDP growth forecast to 2.8%, down from 3.3%, and warned that rising protectionist measures could restrict global trade volume growth to just 1.7%—a level even lower than during the European sovereign debt crisis in 2011.

Additionally, key economies such as the US and China are showing signs of weakness, highlighting global economic vulnerabilities.

The JSCCIB meeting assessed that the US tariff hikes will have a considerable negative impact on Thailand’s export sector, particularly if retaliatory tariffs at a rate of 36% are imposed. Under such a scenario, Thailand could suffer an estimated cumulative export loss of 1.4 trillion baht over the next decade.